Govt’s fraud detection system blocking 1.35 crore calls daily, saving Rs 2,500 crore of public assets: Scindia

The government’s technical system is successfully blocking 1.35 crore fraudulent calls daily helping to protect assets worth Rs 2,500 crore, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

In an interview with PTI, Scindia explained that most of the spam calls originate from overseas servers, and the government’s systems have been highly effective in blocking these fraudulent attempts.

“We’ve set up a comprehensive system to tackle marketing and fraud calls. Through our Department of Telecommunications (DoT) fraud detection network, we’ve already saved Rs 2,500 crore of people’s assets through tools like Sanchar Sathi and Chakshu,” Scindia said.

The systems in place have resulted in the disconnection of nearly 290,000 phone numbers and the blocking of around 1.8 million headers used for sending fraudulent messages.

Scindia added that a major issue involved callers using overseas servers to disguise their numbers as Indian (+91) phone numbers. To combat this, the government has implemented software that blocks an average of 13.5 million such fraudulent calls daily.

The government has also introduced new software that integrates law enforcement agencies and banks, with 520 agencies already onboarded.

Scindia also outlined plans for BSNL, including rolling out self-reliant 5G by May and expanding 4G coverage under the saturation scheme by April. He emphasised that BSNL’s growth is critical, and the government is committed to enhancing its market position.

“We’ve invested capital, provided spectrum, and are pushing for BSNL to expand its customer base and become a major player in the telecom sector. The goal is to ensure three to four strong players in the telecom market,” he said.

BSNL is also on track to deploy 1 lakh base stations for 4G, with 50,000 already completed. By April-May 2025, 1 lakh base stations are expected to be up and running, setting the stage for a smooth transition to 5G.

“As we roll out 4G, adding 5G is just a matter of tweaking the core and adding additional base stations. By next year, some BSNL sites will also be 5G-enabled,” Scindia added.

The government’s focus is on ensuring 4G connectivity reaches all corners of India. Scindia noted that around 37,000 villages still lack 4G coverage, many of them in remote areas. However, the goal is to achieve 100% 4G saturation by March-April next year, covering an additional 1.6 crore people.

He also discussed the importance of the Telecommunications Act 2023, which he notified upon taking office. “Issuing the notification of the Telecom Act was the first thing I did, as it sets a 180-day countdown for issuing all associated rules. By December, we aim to finalise the remaining rules,” he explained.

The new Telecommunications Act replaces the outdated regulatory framework based on the Indian Telegraph Act (1885), the Wireless Telegraphy Act (1933), and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act (1950). Some rules were partially notified in June, enabling the government to take control of telecom services for national security reasons or during wartime.

One of the key changes under the new rules is the establishment of the Digital Bharat Nidhi, a fund for research, development, and pilot projects, replacing the old universal service obligation fund, which was previously used to support telecom services in rural areas. The new rules also mandate stronger protection for users from spam and malicious communications.