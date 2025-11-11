Delhi’s air slipped into the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday, prompting the central government to activate Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR). The emergency measures came as pollution levels spiked sharply overnight, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) rising from 362 (‘Very Poor’) on Monday to 425 (‘Severe’) on Tuesday morning.

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), calm winds and a stable atmosphere trapped pollutants close to the ground, accelerating the build-up of particulate matter. The Commission said the decision was taken after reviewing real-time data and forecasts indicating no immediate improvement in meteorological conditions.

Under Stage III, a new set of curbs will add to those already enforced under Stages I and II.

Key restrictions under Stage III

Construction Ban: All non-essential construction and demolition activities are prohibited across Delhi-NCR. This includes the closure of stone crushers and suspension of mining operations.

Schools: Classes up to Class 5 have been advised to shift to hybrid mode, allowing parents and schools to opt for online learning where available.

The CAQM reiterated that GRAP acts as the central mechanism for managing seasonal smog episodes in Delhi-NCR. The plan is divided into four escalating stages, Stage I (Poor, AQI 201–300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301–400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401–450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Experts said Delhi’s recurring winter pollution crisis stems from a combination of local and regional factors, slow wind speeds, vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning in neighbouring states, and the use of firecrackers, all of which converge under unfavourable weather conditions.

Authorities confirmed that the restrictions will remain in force until there is a sustained improvement in air quality levels.