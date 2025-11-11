Business Today
GRAP III curbs imposed in Delhi as AQI crosses 425; BS-IV diesel, BS-III petrol cars restricted

The emergency measures came as pollution levels spiked sharply overnight, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) rising from 362 (‘Very Poor’) on Monday to 425 (‘Severe’) on Tuesday morning

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 11, 2025 10:44 AM IST
GRAP III curbs imposed in Delhi as AQI crosses 425; BS-IV diesel, BS-III petrol cars restricted Schools, vehicles, construction hit as Delhi enters Stage III of anti-smog plan

Delhi’s air slipped into the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday, prompting the central government to activate Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR). The emergency measures came as pollution levels spiked sharply overnight, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) rising from 362 (‘Very Poor’) on Monday to 425 (‘Severe’) on Tuesday morning.

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), calm winds and a stable atmosphere trapped pollutants close to the ground, accelerating the build-up of particulate matter. The Commission said the decision was taken after reviewing real-time data and forecasts indicating no immediate improvement in meteorological conditions.

Under Stage III, a new set of curbs will add to those already enforced under Stages I and II.

Key restrictions under Stage III

  • Construction Ban: All non-essential construction and demolition activities are prohibited across Delhi-NCR. This includes the closure of stone crushers and suspension of mining operations.

  • Vehicular Curbs: The use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers has been restricted in Delhi and adjoining NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt from this rule.

  • Schools: Classes up to Class 5 have been advised to shift to hybrid mode, allowing parents and schools to opt for online learning where available.

The CAQM reiterated that GRAP acts as the central mechanism for managing seasonal smog episodes in Delhi-NCR. The plan is divided into four escalating stages, Stage I (Poor, AQI 201–300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301–400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401–450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Experts said Delhi’s recurring winter pollution crisis stems from a combination of local and regional factors, slow wind speeds, vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning in neighbouring states, and the use of firecrackers, all of which converge under unfavourable weather conditions.

Authorities confirmed that the restrictions will remain in force until there is a sustained improvement in air quality levels.

Published on: Nov 11, 2025 10:35 AM IST
