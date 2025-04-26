'Great tension between Pakistan and India... They'll figure it out': Donald Trump on Pahalgam terror attack

US President Donald Trump on Friday commented on the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, saying the two countries have always had disputes and would resolve them “one way or the other.”

“There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years. So you know, the same as it's been, but they'll get it figured out one way or the other. I'm sure... I know both leaders. There is great tension between Pakistan and India. But there always has been," Trump said.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Rome, Trump referred to the long history of conflict between the two neighbours. “I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, as you know. And they've had that fight for 1,000 years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for 1,000 years, probably longer than that. And it was a bad one yesterday, though, that was a bad one. Over 30 people,” he said, reacting to the recent terror attack.

Trump was responding to questions about the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed when terrorists opened fire on Tuesday. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let), claimed responsibility for the strike, the deadliest assault in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

"Unprovoked" firing across LoC

In the latest, Pakistan continued its offensive across the Indian border. Violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, the Pakistani army opened fire across the border area, according to defence sources.

The official further noted that the Indian army has retaliated to the unprovoked firing from them.

"On the night of April 25-26, unprovoked small firing was carried out by multiple Pakistan Army posts all across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir," the Srinagar-based defence official said.

He said army troops responded to the ceasefire violations appropriately with small arms.

"No casualties have been reported," he added.

Speculative firing took place on 25th April as well, with military sources indicating that Pakistani troops may be testing the readiness of Indian soldiers amidst growing calls in India for decisive action against terrorist hotspots along the LoC.