Greater Noida murder case: Days after her husband, Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law, father-in-law arrested. Top 10 developments so far

What began as a dowry harassment complaint has now turned into a criminal investigation in Noida. With Nikki Bhati’s death under probe, police have made fresh arrests in the case. Nikki, a mother of one, sustained burn injuries at her in-laws’ home, where her family alleges she was assaulted and set on fire by her husband and relatives. She was taken to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital but did not survive. Video recordings made by her sister shortly before her death have become key evidence in the case.

Police say the investigation, which initially focused on harassment and assault, is now being treated as a murder case. With the latest arrests, more members of the Bhati family are in custody, and the probe is continuing.

Greater Noida dowry murder case: Top developments so far

1. Greater Noida police have arrested Nikki’s brother-in-law Rohit Bhati and father-in-law Satyavir, days after her husband Vipin Bhati and mother-in-law Daya were taken into custody. Officials said multiple members of the family were part of the incident leading to Nikki’s death.

2. On Sunday, Vipin Bhati was shot in the leg while trying to escape from police custody in Greater Noida. According to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police PRO, he attempted to flee around 1.30 pm while being taken for a routine medical check. He allegedly snatched a policeman’s pistol and opened fire before being injured in retaliatory firing.

3. Speaking from his hospital bed after the encounter, Vipin denied killing Nikki, saying she “died on her own.” He added, “I have no remorse. Husbands and wives often fight, it is very common.”

4. Nikki, in her early 30s, succumbed to severe burn injuries on Thursday night while being taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. She was later cremated by her family in their native village.

5. Nikki’s father said the family had met multiple dowry demands , first a Scorpio SUV, then a Royal Enfield Bullet, and later cash. Recently, he alleged, the in-laws were also pressing for a Mercedes car. Despite all this, harassment and assaults continued, he said.

6. Reacting after Vipin’s encounter, Nikki’s father said, “The police did the right thing. A criminal always tries to run, and Vipin was a criminal. Our request is that the others should also be caught.” Earlier, he had warned of a hunger strike if strict action was not taken, demanding bulldozer action against the accused.

7. The case gained attention after videos emerged showing Vipin and another woman, identified as his mother Daya, dragging Nikki by her hair and assaulting her. Another clip showed Nikki engulfed in flames, stumbling down a staircase, and collapsing with severe burns.

8. Nikki’s elder sister Kanchan, who is married into the same family, recorded the videos and later filed the FIR. She alleged that both sisters were beaten regularly over demands for ₹36 lakh. “They hit her on the neck and head, threw acid, and set her on fire in front of her child. When I intervened, I was slapped and fainted,” Kanchan told India Today.

9. Nikki’s six-year-old son reportedly saw the attack. Recounting the horrifying incident, he said, “Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara, fir lighter se aag laga di” (They poured something on my mother, slapped her, and then set her on fire with a lighter).

10. Nikki married Vipin Bhati in 2016 around the time of demonetisation. The couple has a son, who is now with Nikki’s parents and elder sister Kanchan. Investigators said dowry harassment had continued since her marriage, despite repeated compliance by her parents.