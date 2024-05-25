Gujarat: 20 killed in massive fire at Gaming Zone in Rajkot

A massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Saturday evening, resulting in the death of twenty people, as reported by ANI. Several fire tenders have been sent to the location, and efforts are underway to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

“Fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone in the afternoon. The rescue operations are on. The fire is under control. We are trying to retrieve as many bodies as possible. As of now, around 20 bodies have been recovered and they have been sent to the hospital for further investigation. Investigations will be carried out. The gaming zone is owned by a person called Yuvraj Singh Solanki. We will be registering an offence for negligence and the deaths which have occurred…” Rajkot police commissioner Raju Bhargava told ANI.

Many people, including children, are feared trapped as the entire TRP Game Zone facility has been engulfed in flames.

I am deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives in a fire accident at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their near and dear ones including young children. I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of those being rescued. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 25, 2024

Four fire brigade vehicles hurried to the scene to combat the blaze and begin a rescue operation. Efforts to control the fire and rescue any trapped individuals are currently in progress.

राजकोट, गुजरात में गेमिंग जोन में आग लगने से हुए भीषण हादसे में बच्चों सहित कई लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार बेहद दुखद है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति और उनके परिजनों को यह पीड़ा सहने की शक्ति दें।



शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 25, 2024

A fire broke out at a temporary structure at the TRP game zone, according to a report by news agency PTI. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Deeply pained by the tragic fire accident in Rajkot. My deepest condolences are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local authorities are tirelessly providing all necessary support to those affected. May God give… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (Modi Ka Parivar) (@JPNadda) May 25, 2024

Visuals from the scene depicted officials engaged in firefighting operations.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed authorities to prioritize arrangements for the immediate treatment of the injured.

"Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot," Bhupendra Patel tweeted.

A fire official mentioned that the firefighting operation was challenging due to windy conditions.

"The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. The attempts to douse the fire are underway. We have not received any message of missing persons. We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary structure has collapsed and due to wind velocity," fire officer IV Kher was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.