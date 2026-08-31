Gujarat extends gutkha ban for another year: Tobacco, nicotine products remain banned till Sep 2027

The prohibition will remain effective for another year, covering products containing tobacco and nicotine, news agency PTI reported, citing a government notification.

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Ban introduced in 2012

Gujarat was among the states that moved to prohibit gutkha and tobacco-containing paan masala after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) introduced regulations allowing states to restrict food products containing tobacco or nicotine.

The ban came into effect in Gujarat in September 2012. Since then, the state government has periodically renewed the prohibition rather than allowing the restrictions to lapse, according to the notification.

Over the years, the ban has covered not only the sale of gutkha but also its manufacture, storage, and distribution, with authorities empowered to take action against businesses found violating the rules. The continuation of the ban for more than a decade highlights Gujarat's sustained approach towards restricting smokeless tobacco products.

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Why gutkha remains a health concern

Gutkha is a smokeless tobacco product generally containing tobacco, areca nut, and other ingredients.

Tobacco and nicotine consumption are associated with serious health risks, including oral cancer and other tobacco-related diseases.

The use of areca nut, which is commonly present in gutkha and several paan products, has also been linked to health risks. Public health campaigns have therefore focused heavily on reducing the consumption of smokeless tobacco among young people.

The Gujarat restrictions are intended to prevent consumers from accessing products containing tobacco and nicotine through legal retail channels.

Ban To Continue Until 2027

The latest extension means Gujarat's prohibition will remain in force through September 2027, continuing a policy that has now lasted roughly 15 years since its introduction in 2012.

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