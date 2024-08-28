Gujarat heavy rains: Vadodara faces severe flooding, army joins relief efforts

The city of Vadodara is grappling with severe flooding for a second consecutive day, prompting the state government to declare the situation "alarming" and deploy Army personnel for rescue and relief operations. Health Minister Rushikesh Patel reported the extent of the flooding, with some areas submerged under 10 to 12 feet of water.

The floodwaters surged following heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Ajwa dam, causing the Vishwamitri River to exceed the danger mark of 25 feet.

As of now, the river is flowing at a dangerous level of 37 feet. In response to the rising waters, the government has secured the dam's gates to prevent any further inflow into the river, which has already spilt into multiple neighbourhoods within the city.

Four sects of the Army are now actively engaging in relief operations, assisting local authorities in relocating residents and distributing essential supplies. According to the reports, over 5,000 individuals have been evacuated to safer locations, with nearly 1,200 people rescued from inundated areas.

The local administration has requested assistance from national agencies, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) already on the ground. Additionally, three new Army columns have been deployed to enhance evacuation efforts and food distribution. More than 38,000 food packets have already been distributed, with an additional 100,000 prepared for immediate release.

Flood-affected areas include Siddharth Nagar, Akota, Harni-Sama Road, Fatehgunj, Munjmahuda, and Vadsar. Local leaders from the ruling BJP also participate in relief efforts, despite partially submerging many of their homes.

To manage the long-term flooding challenges, the state government is exploring options to reroute excess water from the Ajwa dam into the Narmada Canal rather than allowing it to flow into the Vishwamitri River. This proposal, intended to mitigate future flooding, has been discussed with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The surrounding region has not been immune to the impacts of recent rains, which have claimed 16 lives in the past two days across Gujarat, with thousands displaced due to the severe weather conditions.

(With PTI inputs)

