Gujarat weather: Very heavy rainfall expected; IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains for many states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for several states today, August 31, warning of heavy rainfall expected in Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

In Gujarat, which has already been experiencing heavy rainfall in recent days, the forecast indicates that very heavy downpours will persist in numerous districts. The IMD noted that heavy to very heavy rains are likely in isolated places across all districts of Saurashtra-Kutch, including Surendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Botad, Kutch, and Diu.

Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for the South Gujarat region, encompassing Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad and Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

On the other hand, the Cyclonic storm Asna will be moving away from India's west coast in the next 24 hours

The CS ASNA over NE Arabian Sea off Pak coast moved westwards, 310 km West of Naliya.Likely to move away from Indian coast during next 24 hours.

In Karnataka, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts, along with sustained wind speeds of 35-45 kmph expected in Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Raichur, Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Hassan.

Moreover, in the coming days, heavy rains are predicted in various regions: Vidarbha on September 1-2, Chhattisgarh today and tomorrow, and East Madhya Pradesh on September 2. The Gujarat region may experience heavy rainfall from September 2-4, while West Madhya Pradesh is set for similar weather on September 3.

Forecasts also indicate isolated heavy rains over Konkan & Goa from September 1-5, Marathwada from September 1-3, and Saurashtra and Kutch from September 2-4.

Further, the IMD has issued a warning of very heavy isolated rainfall in Odisha today, with heavy rains expected across the state from August 30 to September 1. The northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, are likely to see heavy rainfall from August 30 to September 3, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may experience rain today.

In South India, isolated very heavy rains are predicted for Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, as well as Coastal Karnataka today, with Telangana expecting similar conditions from August 31 to September 2.

In Northwest India, isolated heavy rains are likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on September 2 and 3. Additional rainfall is predicted for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana on September 2, as well as in Uttarakhand from September 2-4, Uttar Pradesh from September 1-3, and East Rajasthan from September 1-5.