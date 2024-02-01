Gyanvapi: After court order, Hindus perform midnight puja, aarti; alert in Uttar Pradesh 

After a Varanasi court allowed Hindus to offer prayers at the basement of Gyanvapi, puja and aarti were performed in the early hours of Thursday by Kashi Vishwanath Trust. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is representing the Hindu side in the ongoing case, the authorities had complied with the orders of the court.

"Shayan arti done by a pujari of KVM Trust after putting up idols. An Akhand Jyoti started in front of them. Daily Arti of all above deities- Morning Mangla Arti, Bhog Arti, evening arti, late sunset evening arti, Shayan arti," he said in a tweet.

The SG has complied with the orders of the court. Shayan arti done by a pujari of KVM Trust after putting up idols. An Akhand Jyoti started in front of them. Daily Arti of all above deities- Morning Mangla Arti, Bhog Arti, evening arti, late sunset evening arti, Shayan arti. — Vishnu Shankar Jain (@Vishnu_Jain1) February 1, 2024

A district court on Wednesday ordered the authority to make arrangements within 7 days for the Hindus to offer prayers. India Today reported that the preparations for the puja had begun soon after the court's order, and the aarti on the premises was performed under heavy security.

A path towards the 'Tekhana', where the grand Nandi is seated right in front of the Vishwanath Temple, was opened at nearly 12.00 am on Thursday. The idols that were found during the Gyanvapi premises during ASI survey were placed and a prayer was conducted, followed by the offerings of the prasad.

Beginning Thursday, authorities at the Gyanvapi complex would undertake all rituals of worship, including Shayan Aarti and Mangal Aarti, along with the recitation of prayers. The offerings from the worship were handed over to the Kashi Vishwanath Trust by the administration.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police were on alert as the authorities were asked to conduct patrolling to avoid any untoward incidents. They were also asked to monitor social media for any rumours being circulated. A video shared by news agency ANI showed security personnel deployed around the Gyanvapi complex.

(With inputs from Kumar Abhishek)