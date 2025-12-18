Delhi air pollution: No entry for non-BS-VI cars, ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rules come into force; all details here

The ban on the entry of all private non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI emission standards, along with the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rules, has come into force from today. Fuel stations are now prohibited from dispensing petrol or diesel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

Police and transport officials have increased their presence at border entry points, with 580 police personnel deployed across 126 checkpoints to monitor compliance and maintain order.

To ensure strict enforcement, fuel pumps are using automatic number plate recognition cameras and voice alert systems. Enforcement teams from the Transport Department are stationed at both fuel stations and border points. Additional support has been provided by over 500 personnel in neighbouring cities. Public announcements and compliance camps are being set up to inform vehicle owners of the new requirements. The entry ban does not apply to vehicles powered by CNG or electricity, public transport, or those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

The government has introduced further anti-pollution initiatives, including an overhaul of the PUCC system, increased deployment of mechanical sweepers and water sprinklers, and a tie-up with Google Maps to identify pollution hotspots, according to Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The traffic management system is also being upgraded with an integrated approach to dynamic signal control designed to reduce congestion and emissions from idling vehicles. Sirsa explained that currently, traffic lights remain red for a fixed period even during long jams, which worsens congestion. The new system will reduce the red signal duration when there is a jam.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also increased the frequency of train services in response to the new restrictions and plans to adjust operations as needed. The government is promoting public transport by adding 100 new electric buses and encouraging ride-sharing through a car-pooling app that is easy to use, said Sirsa.

Emergency and essential service vehicles such as ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles, and other emergency response units are exempt from the new restrictions. Vehicles carrying construction materials are not allowed to enter under the GRAP IV restrictions, ensuring only essential and compliant vehicles access the city.

The Delhi government is collaborating with IIT Madras to pilot 'smog-eating' surfaces and has contracted a third-party agency to monitor potholes citywide. Sirsa noted that the four sources of pollution in Delhi are vehicular, industrial, dust, and solid waste. He added that the government is in touch with neighbouring states to improve air quality levels there as well.