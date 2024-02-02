Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC refuses to stay puja at Gyanvapi, adjourns hearing till Feb 6

The Allahabad High Court on Friday refused to stay on the Varanasi court order that allowed Hindu prayers in the Gyanvapi mosque cellar, known as Vyas Tehkhana. The HC adjourned the hearing till February 6. The Anzuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had filed an appeal against the Varanasi court

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal passed the order after the committee moved to the court within hours of the Supreme Court refusing to hear their plea.

On Wednesday (January 31), the Varanasi court ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

During the hearing, senior advocates SFA Naqvi and Puneet Gupta, representing the mosque committee, said that the Hindu side was demanding one of the four cellars in which Vyas Ka Tekhana (cellar) is located in the basement for worship. The Muslim side said an application filed by the Hindu side was allowed on January 17 when a District Magistrate was appointed as a "receiver" of that portion of the mosque.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, the advocate for the Hindu side, said it had not challenged the January 17 order and not the order on January 31 which permitted puja to be conducted in the sealed basement of the Gyanvapi mosque.



What the ASI report said about the Gyanvapi mosque:

1. The ASI in its report concluded that “there existed a large Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure” in the 17th century.

2. “Based on scientific studies/ survey carried out, study of architectural remains, exposed features and artefacts, inscriptions, art and sculptures, it can be said that there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure,” stated the ASI report, relying on the tools it used.

3. The report declared that the western wall, which is made of stones and decorated with mouldings, is remaining part of an earlier Hindu temple.

4. The survey cited existing architectural remains, decorated mouldings on the walls, “karma-ratha” and “prati-ratha” (something to depict Shiva and Parvati) of the central chamber, a large decorated entrance gate with ornamental skirting on the eastern wall of the western chamber, a small entrance with a mutilated image on the door jamb, birds and animals carved for decoration inside and outside, to suggest that the western wall is the remaining part of a Hindu temple.

5. Officials said that during the scientific investigations/survey a number of Sanskrit and Dravidian inscriptions were noticed on the pre-existing structure and existing structure.

6. "Most of these inscriptions which can be dated from 12th to 17th century have been reused in the structure, suggesting that the earlier structures were destroyed and their parts were reused in construction/ repair later,” the report said.

Bandh in Varanasi

A high alert has been sounded in Varanasi district on the first Friday namaz after the district court's order. On Friday, shops and parts of Muslim-dominated areas remained closed and the police sounded an alert in the entire Varanasi district ahead of Friday namaz.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had called for a bandh on Friday in the town. The effect of the bandh was visible in the Muslim-dominated market areas in Dalmandi, Nai Sadak, Nadesar and Ardal bazar areas of the town.

Police commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain held a meeting with police officials late last night on the security arrangements. Additional police force has been mobilised from the neighbouring districts to maintain peace during the day. Additional security forces have been deployed near Kashi Vishwanath Dham and nearby areas. The Rapid Police Force (RPF) has been placed in the sensitive areas.

(With PTI inputs)