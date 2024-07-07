'Had the govt been serious, it would have...': Mayawati calls for CBI probe into Tamil Nadu BSP Chief's murder

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday paid her final respects to Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong, who was tragically murdered near his home in Perambur, Chennai, by unknown attackers. His body is currently at Bunder Garden School in Perambur for the public to pay homage.

Earlier in the day, Akash Anand, the national coordinator of BSP, also arrived in Chennai to pay tribute to the slain party leader. "We urge the state government to hand over the case to the CBI," BSP chief Mayawati stated after offering her respects.

"I urge the state government and especially the CM that he should ensure law and order in the state, weaker sections in particular should feel safe. Had the government been serious, the accused would have been arrested, but now since that's not the case, we urge the state government to refer the case to the CBI," she added.

Mayawati called on the ruling DMK government to ensure the perpetrators are punished for the murder of K Armstrong, condemning it as highly deplorable. She emphasized Armstrong's role as a prominent Dalit leader in Tamil Nadu and urged swift action from the state government.

On Saturday, Sandeep Rai Rathore, the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, stated that eight individuals suspected of being involved in Armstrong's murder have been arrested and are undergoing interrogation. Rathore mentioned, "Eight people have been detained whom we suspect of being involved in this incident. They are currently being questioned." He confirmed that Armstrong's post-mortem examination has been completed. Rathore assured the public of Chennai's stability and reiterated the police department's commitment to thoroughly investigate the case from all angles and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The incident took place on Friday evening, July 5, when K Armstrong, aged 47, was attacked and fatally injured by a group of six individuals. He was conversing with friends and supporters near his home in the bustling Sembiam area, close to Perambur.

According to police reports, a gang on three motorcycles arrived around 7 pm and attacked Armstrong with deadly weapons near his home in Sembiam, Perambur. Despite attempts by his associates to intervene, the gang brutally assaulted him and fled, leaving him critically injured. Armstrong's friends, who were with him at the time, fled after being threatened by the attackers armed with machetes and sickles.

Upon hearing his cries, Armstrong's family rushed to the scene and found him severely injured in the head and neck. They quickly took him to a corporate hospital on Greams Road in Thousand Lights, where doctors later pronounced him dead.

The Chennai police have identified two potential motives behind K Armstrong's brutal murder. They suspect a rivalry between Armstrong and Arcot Suresh related to the Aarudhra gold loan scheme scam, which involves hundreds of crores. Allegedly, Suresh represented the promoters, while Armstrong supported major investors. It's worth noting that Arcot Suresh was murdered at Foreshore Estate on August 18, 2023, and among the eight individuals who surrendered was Ponnai Balu, Suresh's younger brother.

Ponnai Balu suspected that Armstrong was involved in a recent attempt on his life. During interrogation, Balu informed officers that his gang planned to kill Armstrong either on Arcot Suresh's birthday, July 5 (which they successfully executed), or before Suresh's first death anniversary next month.

After the murder, BSP workers gathered outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital mortuary. They chanted slogans demanding a CBI investigation and the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Some workers staged a sit-in protest on Poonamallee High Road, which led to traffic disruptions and blocked vehicles. They also tried to breach hospital barricades, prompting police intervention to maintain order.