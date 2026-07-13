HAL gets 7th GE F404 engine for Tejas Mk1A; fault in earlier engine resolved

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received the seventh GE F404-IN20 engine from GE Aerospace for the Tejas Mk1A fighter programme, sources told India Today on Monday.

Also, the technical issue detected in the sixth engine has been successfully resolved.

The development comes as the Tejas Mk1A programme, delayed by more than two years, seeks to regain momentum ahead of the first aircraft deliveries later this year.

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Sixth Engine Cleared After Rectification

According to sources, GE Aerospace has rectified the technical issue that surfaced in the sixth F404-IN20 engine after its delivery to India.

The snag was detected during HAL's post-delivery quality inspections, following which the matter was formally taken up with the US engine manufacturer.

After the required rectification, HAL carried out its own verification and quality checks and has now declared the sixth engine fully operational, sources said.

Programme Still Faces Delays

The Tejas Mk1A programme has been delayed by over two years, largely because of late engine deliveries from GE Aerospace and integration-related challenges.

The Ministry of Defence and the Indian Air Force (IAF) continue to closely monitor the programme as HAL incorporates modifications sought by the IAF, sources said.

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First Deliveries Expected This Year

Sources said the first batch of Tejas Mk1A fighter jets could be delivered later this year, subject to the successful completion of integration, certification and final acceptance by the Indian Air Force.

The arrival of the seventh engine and the clearance of the sixth are expected to support HAL's production schedule as the indigenous fighter programme moves towards operational deliveries.

