'Halal should be replaced with...': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut after Sonu Sood's 'Humanity' post on Kanwar Yatra order in Uttar Pradesh

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Saturday took a potshot at actor Sonu Sood's opinion on the Uttar Pradesh government's directive for food shops on the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners. Ranaut questioned Sood's position after he said that only 'humanity' should be displayed on shop nameplates.

This hullabaloo comes after the UP government recently said in an order that shops and eateries will have to show the names of the owners along the Kanwar Yatra route.

"There should be only one name plate on every shop: "HUMANITY," Sonu Sood wrote on X.

Several social media users criticized Sonu Sood's statement, viewing it as a critique of the government's directive.

In response to Sonu Sood's stance, Kangana Ranaut said, "Agree, Halal should be replaced with 'HUMANITY.'"

Earlier, screenwriter Javed Akhtar also commented on the ongoing controversy, strongly criticizing the administration.

"Muzaffarnagar UP police has given instructions that on the route of a particular religious procession in near future all the shops restaurants n even vehicles should show the name of the owner prominently and clearly. Why? In Nazi Germany they used to make only a mark on particular shops and houses," Javed Akhtar posted on X.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered that food and drink shops along the Kanwar routes must display the owner's name and identity to respect the pilgrims' faith.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also announced that action will be taken against shops selling halal-certified products. This decision to require all shops along the Kanwar Yatra route to display ID cards has sparked a political dispute between the BJP and opposition parties.