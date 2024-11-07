Happy Chhath Puja 2024: City-wise sunset timings, and 50+ heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp, Facebook messages to share with your loved ones

Chhath Puja is a time of deep devotion, purity, and gratitude, dedicated to worshipping the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya for their blessings of prosperity, health, and happiness. This ancient Vedic festival, celebrated predominantly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, encourages people to connect profoundly with nature, honor natural resources, and seek divine blessings for family and loved ones.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings and shubh muhurat for the third day of Chhath Puja, on November 7, are as follows:

Shashthi Tithi: From 12:41 AM on November 7 to 12:34 AM on November 8

Sunrise Timing: 6:17 AM

Sunset Timing: 5:42 PM

Sandhya Arghya 2024: City-Wise Sunset Timings on November 7

New Delhi: 5:32 PM

Patna: 5:04 PM

Ranchi: 5:07 PM

Kolkata: 4:56 PM

Mumbai: 6:02 PM

Ahmedabad: 5:58 PM

Hyderabad: 5:42 PM

Jaipur: 5:40 PM

Lucknow: 5:19 PM

Raipur: 5:24 PM

Chennai: 5:40 PM

Chandigarh: 5:30 PM

Shimla: 5:28 PM

Bhubaneswar: 5:09 PM

Here’s a collection of thoughtful wishes to share the spirit of Chhath Puja with friends, family, and all who cherish this beautiful festival.

Chhath Puja Wishes to Share

May the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja bring prosperity, happiness, and success to your life. Happy Chhath Puja!

On this sacred day, may Chhathi Maiya bless you with peace, good health, and endless happiness. Wishing you a joyous Chhath Puja 2024.

As we celebrate the festival of Chhath, may the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya bring brightness and blessings to your life. Happy Chhath Puja!

May the purity of Chhath Puja cleanse your soul and guide you on a path of success. Best wishes for Chhath Puja.

Wishing you a Chhath Puja filled with devotion, love, and blessings. May all your dreams come true. Happy Chhath!

May the Sun God bring warmth and positivity to your life, and may Chhathi Maiya fulfill all your wishes. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family.

On this Chhath Puja, may you be blessed with divine grace and strength to overcome all obstacles. Happy Chhath Puja 2024!

As we worship the setting and rising sun, may we find peace, love, and happiness. Wishing you a wonderful Chhath Puja.

May the spirit of Chhath Puja light up your life with peace, prosperity, and happiness. Happy Chhath Puja!

Chhathi Maiya bless you with success, good health, and harmony. Wishing you a blessed Chhath Puja.

Heartfelt Chhath Puja Messages

Chhath Puja reminds us of the beauty of devotion and the importance of gratitude. May this festival fill your life with divine blessings. Happy Chhath!

Wishing you and your family a joyous Chhath Puja filled with peace, prosperity, and endless blessings from the Sun God.

As we honor nature with Chhath Puja, may our lives be filled with its grace and abundance. Happy Chhath Puja!

May Chhathi Maiya and Surya Dev bless your family with success and happiness. Happy Chhath Puja 2024!

Sending my warmest wishes to you and your family on this sacred festival. May Chhath Puja bring hope and happiness to your heart.

Wishing you a Chhath Puja that is as vibrant and joyful as the rising sun. May you be blessed with love and success.

May the rituals of Chhath Puja connect you to your inner self and fill your heart with contentment. Happy Chhath!

As you offer prayers to the Sun God, may all your dreams and aspirations be fulfilled. Wishing you a blessed Chhath Puja.

May the light of Chhath Puja dispel all darkness and fill your life with warmth and joy. Happy Chhath Puja!

May your life be as serene and blessed as the rituals of Chhath Puja. Sending you love and best wishes.

Inspirational Chhath Puja Greetings

This Chhath Puja, may the purity and simplicity of the festival bring peace and prosperity to your life.

Wishing you a Chhath Puja filled with devotion, warmth, and blessings. May your life shine as brightly as the Sun God’s light.

On this special occasion, may your heart be filled with gratitude, and your life be filled with blessings. Happy Chhath Puja!

May the divine light of Chhath fill your home with health, joy, and success. Wishing you a blessed Chhath Puja.

On this Chhath Puja, may you be blessed with the strength to face all challenges and achieve all your dreams.

Let the rituals of Chhath bring purity and peace to your heart. Wishing you a blessed and beautiful Chhath Puja.

May Chhathi Maiya bless you with love, joy, and prosperity on this holy day. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family!

As we come together to worship the Sun God, may our lives be enriched with peace, success, and happiness.

Sending my warmest Chhath Puja wishes to you and your loved ones. May this festival bring lasting joy and blessings.

May the Sun God illuminate your path and may Chhathi Maiya bless you with a lifetime of happiness. Happy Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja Blessings for Family and Friends