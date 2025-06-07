Happy Eid al-Adha 2025: 100+ Bakrid WhatsApp & Facebook wishes, messages to share with loved ones

As Eid al-Adha 2025 dawns, Muslims across the globe honor the unwavering devotion of Prophet Ibrahim, who stood ready to sacrifice his son at God’s command—a defining act of faith. Observed on June 7 in India, the festival is steeped in prayer, charity, and sacrifice, reaffirming a deep spiritual connection to obedience, compassion, and divine purpose.

Throughout India, families fill mosques for early morning prayers, then open their homes and hearts with generous feasts and shared blessings. Communities rise above hardship, upholding the festival’s timeless values of sacrifice, solidarity, and grace.



Eid ul Adha messages & quotes

Eid Mubarak! May this special day bring peace, happiness, and endless blessings to you and your loved ones.

Wishing you a joyful Eid filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. Eid Mubarak 2025!

May this Eid be a reminder of all the good in your life. Wishing you love, light, and happiness.

Eid Mubarak! May your hearts be filled with gratitude, your soul with peace, and your home with joy.

On this blessed day, I wish you and your family health, happiness, and countless blessings.

Eid Mubarak! May your sacrifice be accepted and your prayers answered.

Wishing you and your family peace, happiness, and prosperity this Eid al-Adha.

May this Eid bring joy and love to your heart and create all the opportunities for success for you!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May Allah shower you with countless blessings.

May your faith and devotion to Allah be rewarded with peace, happiness, and success today and always.

May Allah accept your Qurbani and bless you with His divine mercy. Eid Mubarak!

On this holy day, may all your good deeds be accepted and your sins forgiven.

Wishing you a blessed Eid that will inspire you with courage and strength to help you overcome every challenge in life!

Eid al-Adha is a reminder of Ibrahim's obedience—may our faith be just as strong. Eid Mubarak!

May your devotion and faith in Allah continue to grow stronger every day.

Eid is a time for joy, a time for togetherness, and a time to remember Allah’s blessings. Eid Mubarak!

May this day of Eid bring with it a promise of brighter days filled with peace and harmony.

Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous Eid filled with blessings and love.

As you offer your prayers and sacrifices, may Allah bless you and all your loved ones.

From my heart to yours, Eid Mubarak! May your days be filled with peace and love.

To my wonderful family, Eid Mubarak! I’m so grateful for your love and support.

Friends like you make Eid extra special. Wishing you the happiest Eid ever!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak to the one who brings joy to my life every day!

May this Eid strengthen the bond of love and bring your family closer.

Wishing my dearest friend/family member a joyful Eid filled with laughter and light.

Eid reminds us to be humble, kind, and grateful—may you embrace these values always.

May the spirit of Eid purify your soul, renew your faith, and guide you always.

Let’s pray for the strength to obey Allah like Prophet Ibrahim did. Eid Mubarak!

This Eid, may you be surrounded by the warmth of faith and the glow of Allah’s love.

Sending you duas for a fulfilling and spiritually uplifting Eid.

Wishing you meat-filled plates and heart-filled prayers—Eid Mubarak!

May your selfie game be strong and your biryani endless this Eid!

Eid Mubarak! Let’s slay in traditional outfits and enjoy the mutton feast.

May your bank account, wardrobe, and Qurbani spirit be full this Eid!

Smiles, food, and blessings – may you have them all. Happy Eid!

Eid al-Adha is not just about meat but sacrifice, faith, and love. Mubarak ho!

May your Qurbani be accepted and bring barakah in your life.

Eid is about giving, not just sacrificing. May Allah reward you for your Qurbani.

Remembering Prophet Ibrahim's devotion—may your sacrifice reflect your faith.

Eid Mubarak! May your sacrifice be the key to your happiness and success.

Missing you this Eid! Sending hugs and blessings across the miles.

Though we’re apart, you’re in my prayers. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing we could celebrate together. Eid Mubarak from afar!

Distance makes the heart grow fonder. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid bring us closer in heart, even if we’re apart.

Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous and peaceful Eid.

May your Eid be filled with success, growth, and prosperity.

Warmest wishes to you and your family on this blessed occasion.

Eid Mubarak to you and your team—may this season bring unity and growth.

Here's to peace, progress, and happiness this Eid and always.

Eid teaches us the power of sacrifice and the beauty of gratitude.

As we celebrate Eid, let’s remember those in need and be a light to others.

May your heart be open, your hands generous, and your spirit lifted this Eid.

May every sacrifice today plant seeds of peace tomorrow. Eid Mubarak.

Let's honour the message of Eid by practising kindness and compassion.

May your beauty shine with the light of faith this Eid.

Eid Mubarak to the heart of our home—you make every festival brighter.

May your strength and sacrifices be rewarded with endless joy this Eid.

Here's to the women who give their all and ask nothing back. Eid Mubarak!

To the queens of every home—may Eid bring you love and ease.

May your leadership, sacrifices, and dedication be honoured this Eid.

Eid Mubarak to the backbone of our family—thank you for all you do.

Wishing you strength, wisdom, and happiness this Eid.

May Allah guide your steps and protect you always.

Here's to men who lead with kindness and faith—Eid Mubarak!

May Allah provide for those in need and ease their pain this Eid.

Let’s share our blessings with those who need them most. Eid Mubarak!

Praying for shelter, food, and joy for every soul this Eid.

May no heart go hungry or unloved this Eid.

Eid Mubarak—remember to be a reason someone smiles today.

Eid Mubarak to all celebrating around the world!

May this Eid unite us in peace and brotherhood across nations.

Let’s spread love across borders this Eid al-Adha.

A global Eid Mubarak filled with harmony and humanity.

From every corner of the world, may prayers rise together.

Eid is here with skies so bright, bringing peace, joy, and light. Mubarak ho!

Sacrifice with love, and faith in your heart—Eid blessings will never part.

Meat may fill our plates, but it’s love that fills our hearts. Eid Mubarak!

From moonlit skies to morning prayer, may blessings find you everywhere.

As the crescent shines above, may your life be filled with love.

