Happy Karwa Chauth 2024: 50+ wishes, WhatsApp messages to share, city-wise Moonrise timings

Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated by married women across India, particularly in the north-western states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi. The festival honors the sacred bond between husband and wife, with women observing a day-long fast for their husbands' health and longevity.

In 2024, the festival falls on Sunday, October 20, during the Hindu month of Kartik on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi. According to Drik Panchang, the moonrise is expected to be at 7:55 PM. Women celebrate the day by demonstrating unwavering commitment and love, symbolizing the strength of their marital bond.

Karwa Chauth Rituals and Traditions

On Karwa Chauth, married women observe the Nirjala fast, which involves refraining from food and water from sunrise until the moonrise, to pray for the well-being and long life of their husbands. The rituals also include listening to the Vrat Katha, which provides blessings for a prosperous married life.

In the evening, women gather to perform the Karwa Chauth Puja. They offer prayers to the moon and break their fast only after its sighting. The moonrise, anticipated eagerly throughout the day, is believed to bring blessings and is a key moment in the festival.

City-Wise Moonrise and Fasting Timings for Karwa Chauth 2024

To help you observe the fast with precision, here are the fasting and moonrise timings for major cities in India:

City Upavasa Time Puja Muhurat Moonrise Timing Delhi 06:25 AM to 07:54 PM 05:46 PM to 07:02 PM 07:54 PM Lucknow 06:09 AM to 07:44 PM 05:33 PM to 06:49 PM 07:44 PM Mumbai 06:34 AM to 08:37 PM 06:12 PM to 07:26 PM 08:37 PM Chennai 06:00 AM to 08:20 PM 05:47 PM to 07:00 PM 08:20 PM Bengaluru 06:11 AM to 08:31 PM 05:58 PM to 07:11 PM 08:31 PM Kolkata 05:35 AM to 07:24 PM 05:07 PM to 06:22 PM 07:24 PM

Happy Karwa Chauth 2024: Best Wishes for Your Loved One

Celebrate the strength of your relationship with these heartfelt wishes to share with your spouse on this special day:

For Husbands:

Wishing you endless love and togetherness on this special day.

May our bond grow stronger with each passing Karwa Chauth.

You make every moment of my life beautiful with your love and care.

Praying for your health, happiness, and success on Karwa Chauth.

May this day bring you peace, love, and all the joys of life.

As I fast for you, may our love continue to blossom forever.

Your love completes me and makes me feel truly blessed.

May this Karwa Chauth bring us closer than ever before.

Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and good health.

You are my strength, my love, and my forever.

May our love story be as beautiful as the moon on Karwa Chauth night.

Sending all my love and blessings to the best husband ever.

Praying for your long and prosperous life today and always.

You are my world, and I am grateful for every moment with you.

May our love grow deeper with each Karwa Chauth we celebrate.



For Wives:

Thank you for your love, care, and dedication to Karwa Chauth.

May our love shine brighter with each passing day.

I am blessed to have you as my partner in this journey of life.

Wishing you happiness, good health, and lots of love on Karwa Chauth.

Your love makes every moment special, and I cherish every second with you.

May our bond be as timeless as the traditions we celebrate together.

Sending you all my love and gratitude on this beautiful day.

You make my life complete, and I am thankful for your love.

May this Karwa Chauth strengthen the love we share.

You are the light of my life, and I am lucky to have you by my side.

Wishing you endless joy and blessings on this auspicious day.

Your love and devotion inspire me every single day.

I pray for your happiness and well-being today and always.

You are my source of strength, and I am forever grateful for you.

May our love grow stronger and more beautiful with each Karwa Chauth we celebrate.



Heartfelt Messages for Karwa Chauth 2024

To mark this special day, here are some more thoughtful wishes you can share with your partner:

Wishing you a blessed Karwa Chauth full of love and togetherness.

May the moonlight strengthen the bond between us.

Praying for your long life and happiness on this Karwa Chauth.

Sending love and blessings on this special day of fasting and devotion.

May our love grow stronger with each passing Karwa Chauth.

Celebrating the beautiful tradition that strengthens our relationship.

Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, joy, and endless love.

Hoping this Karwa Chauth brings us closer and fills our lives with bliss.

Fasting today for your well-being and our everlasting love.

May this Karwa Chauth be a reminder of the strength of our love.



Special Messages:

While we celebrate the occasion of Karwa Chauth just once a year, in my heart, I celebrate and cherish your presence in my life every day. Happy Karwa Chauth!

May the moonlight tonight flood your life with love, joy, and prosperity. May you both be together forever. Happy Karwa Chauth!

This Karwa Chauth, let us look at the moon together tonight. As the moon's silver rays spread across the night sky, let love too leave its mark on our lives. Happy Karwa Chauth to us!

Just like without the sun, the moon has no purpose left; in my life, I am nothing without you by my side. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth 2024: Popular Love Quotes



Here are some popular quotes to share with your partner on this special day of love and devotion: