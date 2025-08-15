Harsh Goenka lists 10 priorities for India amid escalating US trade tariffs

Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, has laid out a 10-point plan for how India can respond to the US’s steep 50% tariff on Indian goods. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said India should “boost tourism earnings aggressively” through global campaigns, visa-on-arrival schemes, and cleaner tourist spots.

Advertisement

He called for creating a fund to help exporters find new markets, and urged the country to “deepen trade with EU, ASEAN, Africa, Latin America” to reduce dependence on the US.

If Trump’s 50% tariffs stay, India must:

1. Boost tourism earnings aggressively- global campaigns, visa-on-arrival, cleaner tourist spots

2. Create a fund to help affected exporters find new markets

3. Deepen trade with EU, ASEAN, Africa, Latin America

4. Push high-value service… — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 15, 2025

Goenka also suggested that India “push high-value service exports—IT, consulting, fintech,” “attract manufacturing shifting out of China,” and “incentivise domestic R&D for import substitutes.” On agriculture, he said India should “expand agricultural exports via value-addition & branding,” and “promote Indian culture, wellness & Ayurveda exports.” He added that India must “build logistics & port efficiency to cut export costs.” Summing up his plan, Goenka wrote,“ Tariffs can block goods, not our resolve.”

Advertisement

His remarks follow the US decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods, citing New Delhi’s oil and weapons trade with Moscow — a move India has denounced as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”

Against this tense trade backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used a recent speech to sharpen his call for economic self-reliance. Praising India’s progress in semiconductors, energy, and indigenous innovation, he said: “Our products may be priced low, but they should have high value,” coining the phrase “Daam kam, par dum zyada” as a rallying cry for globally competitive quality.

Modi also pitched for homegrown social media platforms, jet engine manufacturing, and independence in critical sectors ranging from solar panels to raw materials for electric vehicles. Warning against overdependence on imports, he said: “If someone becomes too dependent on others, the very question of freedom starts to fade.”

Advertisement

Reinforcing the Swadeshi ideal as both an economic and cultural principle, the Prime Minister urged traders to promote local products and citizens to take pride in what India makes. “We will use it not out of compulsion, but as a source of strength,” he said.

With both government and industry voices pushing for diversification, value-addition, and innovation, India’s strategy will likely blend defensive measures against the tariffs with aggressive efforts to expand into new markets.