Haryana assembly elections 2024: BSP allies with INLD, Abhay Singh Chautala to be CM face

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has joined hands with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Announcing the alliance, INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said that the sentiment of the common man is that the BJP should be removed from power and the Congress party should also be kept away from power.

"We will bring together people who have formed their political parties in Haryana, who are against both the BJP and the Congress, and we will form a front in which people's trust will increase and in the coming times a coalition government will be formed in this state," he said.

1. बहुजन समाज पार्टी व इण्डियन नेशनल लोकदल मिलकर हरियाणा में होने वाले विधानसभा आमचुनाव में वहाँ की जनविरोधी पार्टियों को हराकर अपने नये गठबन्धन की सरकार बनाने के संकल्प के साथ लड़ेंगे, जिसकी घोषणा मेरे पूरे आशीर्वाद के साथ आज चण्डीगढ़ में संयुक्त प्रेसवार्ता में की गयी। 1/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 11, 2024

Chautala also targeted former CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, calling him "an agent of the BJP". "He has proved that he works as an agent...We will fulfill all the promises," the INLD leader said.

After a better performance in the Lok Sabha, the Congress is confident of winning the next assembly elections. The Congress bagged 5 of 10 Lok Sabha seats. This was a big setback for the ruling BJP, which had swept the state in 2014 and 2019, winning all 10 seats.

Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party, a BJP ally in the state for over 4 years, has offered to back the Congress in Haryana.

BSP leader Akash Anand said that on July 6, there was a detailed discussion between Abhay Chautala and Mayawati on seat sharing. As per seat-sharing, the BSP will contest 37 out of 90 seats and the rest will go to the INLD. Akash Anand said that if we win, Abhay Chautala will be the Chief Minister.

Abhay Chautala has promised free electricity and clean drinking water. He said that his government will provide new meters, where the electricity bill will be less than Rs 500. "We will install solar power plants on a large scale to provide free electricity."