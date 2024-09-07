Haryana assembly elections: BJP faces backlash, former minister Bachan Singh Arya quits over poll ticket snub

Former minister and BJP leader from Safidon in the Jind district of Haryana, Bachan Singh Arya, quit the party today as he was snubbed over ticket allocation in the upcoming assembly polls on October 5.

Arya did not find a place in the first list of candidates, who will contest in the upcoming election. The list, announced on September 4, shows former JJP MLA Ramkumar Gautam being feilded from Safidon.

BJP leader and former Haryana minister Bachan Singh Arya resigns from the party. pic.twitter.com/iTPkXBci2T — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2024

Arya’s exit adds to the list of dejected ticket hopefuls, who have quit the party ranks after the announcement of the first list where BJP is trying to retain command for the third time.

Earlier, Laxman Napa, BJP MLA from Haryana’s Ratia assembly constituency, also resigned on September 6 from the party’s primary membership after not being given a ticket. Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala is also among the names of those who have decided to move on after not getting an opportunity to contest.

Former BJP State Minister Karan Kamboj not only resigned from the party's primary membership after the first list was released, but also decleared that he would be working to defeat the party after not being offered a chance to contest.

The Haryana Assembly Election will be held in a single phase on October 5, and the counting of votes will happen on October 8. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had revised the polling day for the Haryana Assembly polls from October 1 to October 5, this year, as well as moved the counting of votes for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assemblies from October 4 to October 8.