Haryana Assembly Polls: Congress releases first list, Vinesh Phogat to run from Julana

The Congress has issued its first list of candidates for Haryana's upcoming assembly elections, where the Olympian western Vinish Phogat will be running from the state's Jalana seat.

The party unveiled its list of candidates for 31 of Haryana's 90 Assembly seats, just hours after senior politician KC Venugopal admitted Vinesh Phogat and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia into the party.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress politician Bhupendra Singh Hooda has been nominated for the Garhi Sampla-Kiloli seat, while former Karnal Mayor and incumbent MLA from the Sadhaura constituency has been awarded a party ticket to run again.

Kuldeep Vats, the current Badli MLA, will be contesting the polls to defend the seat he won in the 2019 Assembly polls.





