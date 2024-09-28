Haryana assembly elections: Congress manifesto promises free power, MSP guarantee, old pension scheme, caste census

Congress on September 28 released its manifesto for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections announcing free electricity, free medical treatment, financial assistance for women, guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, and a caste census in the state.
The document was launched in the presence of Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President Udai Bhan, among others.
Major highlights from the document:
At the launch event, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the manifesto was created after a lot of hard work. He said that a lot of things in the manifesto have been taken from Rajasthan and several other states.
Hooda said, “This manifesto has been made after a lot of hard work and I congratulate the chairperson of the manifesto Geeta Ji and all the members. We learnt a lot of things from Rajasthan when Ashok Gehlot was the Chief Minister. we have researched from all the states.”
Elections for the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8. In the previous election in 2019, the BJP won 40 seats, while Congress secured 30.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today