Haryana Hisar MLA Savitri Jindal backs BJP

Savitri Jindal, independent MLA from Haryana's Hisar Assembly seat, has backed the BJP day after the saffron party routed the Congress and returned to power for the third time. "For the development of Hisar, I have decided to support the BJP government," she said while speaking to reporters.

With this, all three independent MLAs have backed the saffron party, taking the tally to 51. The BJP has won 48 of 90 seats in Haryana.

Earlier today, Devender Kadyan, who won from Ganaur, and Rajesh Joon, MLA from Bahadurgarh, extended their support to the BJP.

Jindal, the mother of BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, defeated her nearest rival and Congress candidate Ram Niwas Rana by a margin of 18,941 votes. Jindal polled 49,231 votes while the Congress candidate secured 30,290 votes.

Forbes India listed Savitri Jindal as the richest woman in the country this year having a net worth of $29.1 billion.