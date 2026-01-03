'Dhurandhar' box office collection day 29: Ranveer Singh's film makes ₹1,162 crore, tops Jawan's lifetime WW biz

Dhurandhar, the spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has continued to have a dream run at the box office since its release. The Aditya Dhar directorial has done exceptionally well at the ticket counters, bolstered by its story and its performances.

The film has crossed the lifetime business of Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 commercial actioner Jawan. Dhurandhar has made a total of ₹1,162.25 crore at the worldwide box office so far, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This comprises ₹897.25 crore in terms of gross domestic box office collections and ₹265 crore overseas. Jawan, on the other hand, made a total of ₹1,160 crore during its lifetime run globally.

Meanwhile, the release of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bhoot Bangla has been postponed in anticipation of the Dhurandhar 2 wave at the box office.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Akshay Kumar is aware that Dhurandhar 2 could rewrite history at the box office and doesn't want to arrive in the middle of what could be a historic moment of Indian Cinema. He is a smart businessman, and also saw how the first part of Dhurandhar took a hit on the Christmas release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. He has discussed the idea of delay with Ekta Kapoor, and will be announcing a new date soon."

Advertisement

The source added that the decision was not only influenced by how the first part of Dhurandhar demolished Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri but also by a conversation with Aditya Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande.

"Akshay isn't someone who would claim ownership of a date just because he announced it first. He thinks for the industry, and after a long chat with Aditya Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande about Dhurandhar 2, he has himself decided to push the horror comedy back by a month or two," the source said.

Backed by Jio Studios, the film focuses on an Indian spy tasked to infiltrate the dreaded criminal gangs of Lyari in Karachi. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Danish Pandor, Sara Arjun, and Saumya Tandon in significant roles.