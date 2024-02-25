Haryana INLD President Nafe Singh Rathee killed in Bahadurgarh

Nafe Singh Rathee, Haryana chief of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), and party worker Jaikishan, were shot dead in Bahadurgarh on Sunday, according to police reports.

The shooters, travelling in a Hyundai i10, opened fire on Rathee's car, critically injuring multiple security personnel. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and STF teams have begun investigations, stated Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain.

The injured have been admitted to Brahmashakti Sanjeevani Hospital where two succumbed to their injuries.

Two others are in the ICU with bullet wounds. INLD leader Abhay Chautala criticised the state government for failing to provide security to Rathee despite threats to his life, demanding the resignations of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda expressed his condolences to Rathee's family and condemned the incident as reflective of the state's law and order situation.