Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress' Selja wins from Sirsa, Full list of winners from BJP, Congress, JJP

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: INDIA Bloc is leading in 6 seats whereas NDA is ahead in 4 seats in Haryana.

Up until now, Congress candidate from Sirsa, Selja has claimed a victory with high margin of 2.68 lakh votes against the BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar.

The BJP, Congress, and JJP are battling it out for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. In 2019, the saffron party had won all 10 seats. This time, the Congress and AAP, both part of the INDIA bloc, have allied and contested together.

Congress is contesting on 9 Lok Sabha seats, while AAP 1 - Kurukshetra. Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which broke away with the BJP ahead of the parliamentary elections after differences over seat-sharing, is contesting all 10 seats.

While Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are also in the fray, the main contest is between the BJP and Congress-AAP.

Among the key candidates in Haryana are former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal), Naveen Jindal (Kurukshetra), Rao Inderjit Singh (Gurgaon), and Krishan Pal Gurjar (Faridabad). Rao Inderjit Singh is squaring off with Raj Babbar of Congress.

Lok Sabha Constituencies Winners/Leading Candidates from BJP, Congress, JJP, AAP Ambala Banto Kataria (BJP) Kurukshetra Shushil Gupta (AAP) Sirsa Kumari Selja (Congress) Hisar Ranjit Singh Chautala (BJP) Karnal Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP) Sonipat Satpal Brahamchari (Congress) Rohtak Deepender Singh Hooda (Congress) Bhiwani–Mahendragarh Chaudhary Dharambir Singh (BJP) Gurgaon Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP) Faridabad Krishan Pal Gurjar (BJP)

The BJP is projected to win 6-8 seats in Haryana, while the INDIA bloc may get 2-4, according to Axis My India's exit poll. The saffron party may suffer a loss of about 10 per cent in vote share to 48 per cent, while Congress is likely to see a 16 per cent jump to 44 per cent.