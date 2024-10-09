'Haryana will be repeated in Maharashtra': Fadnavis as BJP stuns Rahul Gandhi in first direct contest after Lok Sabha showdown

The historic win in Haryana has boosted the morale of BJP leaders in other poll-bound states like Jharkhand, and Maharashtra. Hours after the saffron party scripted a remarkable turnaround in Haryana, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that this performance will also be repeated in his state, where assembly elections are likely to be held in mid-November.

Fadnavis, who came under fire for unexpected loss in the Lok Sabha elections, said that the BJP's hat-trick in Haryana shows the people have defeated the Opposition's narratives on various issues and exposed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's politics of drama. He expressed confidence in the BJP repeating its Haryana performance in Maharashtra. He cryptically said, "Those living in a fool's paradise will now come on the ground".

In the Lok Sabha elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi - which comprises Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena - shocked the ruling Mahayuti by winning 30 of 48 seats. The Mahayuti claims that the MVA won these many seats due to its "fake narrative" that the reservation would be removed and the Constitution would be in danger.

"In a first in the last 60 years, a party will come to power in Haryana for a third consecutive term. The opposition tried to push its narrative through the Agnipath scheme, and Olympic players, and even dabbled with caste politics. However, people of Haryana chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for development," Fadnavis said while speaking to reporters on Tuesday. He said Rahul Gandhi did a lot of drama ahead of the elections, but now nobody will fall prey to it anymore. "Haryana has given him a strong message," he added.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that the outcome of the Haryana elections sends a strong message against the "fake narrative" of the Congress, which he said affected the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha elections. He expressed confidence that the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, consisting of the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction, will replicate the success in the upcoming state elections.

Bawankule acknowledged that while the BJP lost some seats in the Lok Sabha elections, it was due to opposition-driven narratives. Referring to the Haryana election results, he said, "This was a test for us, and we have cleared it. What happened in Haryana will be repeated in Maharashtra."

On Tuesday, the saffron party clinched a stunning hat-trick in Haryana overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback after 10 years.