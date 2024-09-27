Hathras horror: 11-year-old boy sacrificed in 'black magic' plot by school owners for prosperity in UP

A horrifying incident has unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, where an 11-year-old boy, studying in Class 2, became the victim of a suspected human sacrifice ritual, allegedly carried out by the owners of his school as part of a ‘black magic’ ritual. The gruesome act, intended to bring prosperity to the school, has left the community in shock.

Related Articles

The boy, identified as Kritarth, was a student at DL Public School. According to the police, the school's owner, Jasodhan Singh, was deeply involved in occult practices and tantric rituals and believed that a human sacrifice would bring fortune to his educational institution. Singh allegedly instructed his son, Dinesh Baghel, who also served as the school’s director, to sacrifice a child as part of a ritual aimed at securing the school's prosperity.

On the night of September 23, the father-son duo, along with three other school staff members, abducted Kritarth from the school hostel and took him to a remote location for the sinister ritual, according to the police. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashok Kumar Singh revealed that the boy, who had been drugged, regained consciousness and began crying in fear. In response, the accused reportedly strangled him to death to complete the ritual.

After the murder, the accused attempted to cover up the crime. They informed Kritarth’s parents that he had fallen ill and was being transported to a hospital in Dinesh Baghel’s car. However, midway, the boy’s family stopped the vehicle and discovered the tragic truth. Distraught, they immediately contacted the police.

The Uttar Pradesh police have since arrested five individuals involved in the crime, including Jasodhan Singh, his son Dinesh Baghel, the school principal Laxman Singh, and two teachers, Ramprakash Solanki and Veerpal Singh. An FIR has been lodged against them under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).