Hathras stampede kills 121: PILs filed in Supreme Court, Allahabad High Court seeking high-level probe, CBI inquiry

Two separate public interest litigations (PIL) were filed in the Supreme Court and Allahabad High Court in the Hathras stampede case.

The plea submitted before the Supreme Court sought constitution of a high-level committee under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the stampede incident at a satsang in Hathras, which claimed 121 lives.

It urged the Supreme Court to constitute a five-member expert committee to conduct an investigation in the incident. The PIL also requested legal action against the people and officials responsible for the incident at the congregation of ‘Bhole Baba’.

The PIL sought a status report from all state governments, including Uttar Pradesh, on stampede incidents that have occurred over the years. It also urged the court to gather information about measures taken so far and precautions to be taken in the future. The petitioner also appealed for guidelines to be established for organising such functions.

Meanwhile, in the petition submitted before the Allahabad High Court, advocate Vishal Tiwari has demanded a CBI inquiry into the Hathras stampede.

The PIL plea, moved by Advocate Gaurav Dwivedi, claims that the district authorities were “totally responsible” for its “negligent” act due to which the stampede occurred and that this type of inappropriate law and order situation in the state would lead to people losing faith in the government.

The tragic event, organised by a self-styled godman, Bhole Baba, aka Narayan Saakar Hari, at Fulrai village under the Sikandrarau police station area of Hathras district, claimed 121 lives.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going to meet victims’ families and also visit the satsang site today. The CM has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

Case developments so far

On July 3, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation. The FIR pointed out that overcrowding led to the stampede.

Several lapses have been found in the manner in which the entire religious event in Hathras was organised, leading to the tragic stampede. ‘Mukhya sevadar’ Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been named in the first information report (FIR) filed at the Sikandara Rao police station on July 2.

From no entry-exit points to lack of emergency routes, the Uttar Pradesh Police pointed out at grave errors that led to the tragedy even as VVIP arrangements were made for the religious preacher ‘Bhole Baba’.

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), the officer said.

According to the case details, the organisers had sought permission for 80,000 people, but over 2.5 lakh had gathered. Additionally, it alleged that the organisers did not provide help to the victims and also destroyed evidence.

Bhole Baba, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari, a self-styled godman whose Hathras satsang witnessed a stampede, is believed to be on the run. Police have searched premises linked to him in Uttar Pradesh. However, officials said they could not find him.

A search operation was conducted at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district to locate Baba Narayan Hari, also known as Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba. ‘We did not find Baba ji inside the campus. He is not here,’ Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar told ANI.