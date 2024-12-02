'No desire for power or position': Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant amid tussle for Maharashtra deputy CM

Dr Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Eknath Shinde, on Monday clarified that he does not have a desire for a position in power. His post on X (formerly Twitter) comes amid speculations of him being in contention for the post of Deputy CM in Maharashtra.

Terming the media reports as "baseless", Dr Shinde said that his father went to his village in Satara to take some rest. He added that he had a chance to become a Union minister even after the Lok Sabha elections but chose otherwise.

"I have no desire for power or positions in government. I want to clarify once again that I am not in the race for any ministerial position in the state government. My focus remains on working diligently for my Lok Sabha constituency and the Shiv Sena," Dr Shrikant Shinde wrote.

महायुतीच्या सरकारचा शपथविधी थोडा लांबल्यामुळे सध्या चर्चा आणि अफवा यांचे पीक फोफावले आहे. काळजीवाहू मुख्यमंत्री मा. श्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांनी प्रकृती अस्वास्थ्यामुळे दोन दिवस गावी जाऊन विश्रांती घेतली. त्यामुळे अफवांना अधिकच बहर आला. मी उपमुख्यमंत्री होणार अशा बातम्या प्रश्नचिन्हे… — Dr Shrikant Lata Eknath Shinde (@DrSEShinde) December 2, 2024

"The news that I will be the Deputy Chief Minister is being given with question marks for the last two days. As a matter of fact, there is no truth in it and all the news about my post as Deputy Chief Minister is baseless," he said in his post.

He also said in his post that he hopes that any discussions about him wanting any post in the state government will stop now.

While addressing speculations around Shrikant getting the deputy CM post, Eknath Shinde said at a press conference on Sunday that discussions were ongoing and no decisions have been made final.

Meanwhile, Shinde Sr is likely to be appointed as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, News18 reported citing a senior source within the BJP. The source added that the BJP will appoint a central observer for the state by evening today and the legislative party meeting is scheduled to take place on December 4.

Eknath Shinde, however, has cancelled all his appointments and meetings on Monday after doctors advised him to take rest.

It has been more than a week since the ruling Mahayuti alliance won a resounding majority in the state. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats whereas the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.