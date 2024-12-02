Devendra Fadnavis finalised as Maharashtra CM, BJP party meeting on December 2 or 3: Report

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' name has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra. Fadnavis will be elected as the legislature party leader in a party meeting to be held on December 2 or 3, as per a senior BJP leader.

"The name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra. The meeting to elect the new BJP legislature party meeting will be held on either December 2 or 3," a senior BJP leader told PTI.

Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that he will fully support the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with regards to the name of the Maharashtra CM.

More than a week after the Mahayuti won a landslide majority in Maharashtra polls, the new government is yet to be sworn in. The BJP is treading cautiously due to the aspirations of its allies, especially CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, grew after the huge win.

As per reports, Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde might be given the deputy CM's post with the Shiv Sena expected to stake claim on the Home portfolio. A final decision on the portfolios, however, will be taken after a consensus is reached by all the Mahayuti partners -- BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

Speculations of a disagreement between the Mahayuti allies emerged when Shinde left for his village in Satara. He developed a high fever in his village.

Replying on his health status, the Shiv Sena chief said that he was fine now and came to his native village to get some rest. He further reiterated that there are no differences among Mahayuti allies and pointed that the BJP is yet to announce its legislature party leader.

The Shiv Sena and NCP have named Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as their legislature party leaders, respectively.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 5 in Mumbai's Azad Maidan, as per state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. PM Modi will also be present at the swearing-in ceremony.

The Mahayuti alliance won a whopping 230 of the 288 seats in the state, with the BJP being the single largest party at 132 seats. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 57 seats and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP bagged 41 seats.