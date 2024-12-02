'Since I worked as common man...': Eknath Shinde's big claim amid uncertainty over Maharashtra CM decision

Maharashtra's caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday claimed that since he worked as a common man, so the common man feels that he should make a comeback as the CM. Shinde's claim came while speaking to the reporters on Sunday.

After he reached Satara, Shinde complained of fever and throat pain and was put on saline on Saturday. Later, Shinde left for Thane on Sunday evening.

Replying to a query on the demand that he should become the CM again, Shinde said: "I was the people's Chief Minister. Actually, I used to say that I was not just the Chief Minister but the Common Man. As a common man, I understood problems and pain suffered by the people and tried to address them. Since I worked as a common man, obviously people feel that I should become the Chief Minister."

Shinde reminded the BJP high command that the assembly polls were fought successfully under his leadership, while reiterating that the Shiv Sena would support the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I have already said the decision on CM's post taken by PM Modi and union minister Amit Shah will be acceptable to me and Shiv Sena and will have my full backing."

Meanwhile, a senior BJP leader told news agency PTI that Devendra Fadnavis' name for the top post has been finalised. He added that a BJP party meeting will be held on December 2 or 3 to declare Fadnavis as the BJP's legislature party leader.

He further claimed that there is no lack of coordination or cooperation among the Mahayuti allies -- BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. "The government will be formed as the Mahayuti has secured a full-fledged victory."

The Shiv Sena chief attributed the Mahayuti's landslide win to the welfare and development schemes implemented by his government, especially the Ladki Bahin scheme and stipends provided for the youth.

Moreover, he said that he is feeling fine now and had come home to rest after working non-stop for the past two-and-a-half years and campaigning during the assembly polls.

The Mahayuti won a thumping majority of 230 of the total 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and NCP bagged 57 and 41 seats, respectively.