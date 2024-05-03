'He himself has run away to Varanasi, ask him': Kharge responds to Modi's 'Daro mat bhago mat' jibe on Rahul Gandhi's nomination from Rae Bareli

The war of words has begun between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party, particularly revolving around Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from two constituencies – Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala.

The spark ignited when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a campaign rally, took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for filing his nomination from Rae Bareli, a seat traditionally held by the Congress party. Modi's said, "Daro Mat Bhago Mat" (Don't be afraid, don't run away). To which, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge fired back, accusing Modi of fleeing to Varanasi, his own constituency, suggesting he was not confident about his chances elsewhere.

"He himself has run away to Varanasi, ask him," Kharge told reporters.

#WATCH | On PM Narendra Modi's 'Daro Mat Bhago Mat' jibe on Rahul Gandhi filing his nomination from Raebareli, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "He himself has run away to Varanasi, ask him." pic.twitter.com/miPSiH6bLy — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

The BJP seized the opportunity to mock Rahul Gandhi's dual candidacies. Dushyant Kumar Gautam, the national general secretary of the BJP, didn't mince words when asked about Gandhi contesting from Rae Bareli. He sarcastically chanted, "Bhag Rahul bhag, Rahul bhag, Rahul bhag" (run Rahul run), implying that Gandhi's decision to contest from two constituencies reflected a lack of confidence in his prospects in Wayanad, Kerala.

"Bhag Rahul bhag, Rahul bhag, Rahul bhag (run Rahul run) -- this is what will go on now," Dushyant Kumar Gautam said.

When told that Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised the former Congress leader not to flee out of fear, Gautam joked, "He's just a youngster. We should support him." "But the public has turned him down," he added.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi submitted his nomination papers in Rae Bareli. This is the same place his mother, Sonia Gandhi, has been representing in the Lok Sabha for the past twenty years.