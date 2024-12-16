‘He introduced tabla to the western world’: Sudha Murty mourns Zakir Hussain’s passing

Zakir Hussain passes away: Rajya Sabha MP, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty mourned the passing of legendary tabla player Zakir Hussain. She said that his death is a great loss to the nation.

“It gives me immense pain to hear about Zakir Hussain's demise. He was the one who introduced the beauty of the Tabla to Western countries. He was a good human being and I knew him personally. It is a great loss to India and the music world,” said Sudha Murty.

The MP’s comment comes as tributes pour in for the ‘King’ of table. Hussain, loved widely across the world, has always been touted as a one-of-a-kind musician. The percussionist passed away at the age of 73 in a San Francisco hospital on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him a “true genius” who revolutionised the world of Indian classical music. “He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity,” said PM Modi.

English guitarist John McLaughlin, who was his bandmate in the Grammy-winning group, Shakti, said rhythm became magic in his hands. Renowned flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia said Hussain only lived for his tabla, rhythm and melody.

Composer and Shakti member Shankar Mahadevan said there never will be a musician of this calibre and the tabla is never going to sound the same again.

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan called Zakir Hussain a “phenomenon” and one of the most loved musicians in the world.

Music maestro AR Rahman said Hussain was "an inspiration and a towering personality" who elevated tabla to global acclaim.