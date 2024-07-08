'He is clearly saying...': Here's what Shankaracharya has to say on 'Hindus are violent' remark

Swami Avimukteshwarananda, the 46th Shankaracharya of Jyotir Math on Monday defended the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Lok Sabha on 'Hindus'.This comes after Rahul Gandhi's comment 'Hindus are violent' sparked controversy across the political spectrum. He also accused the BJP of creating division among people on communal lines.

Responding to the controversy, Swami Avimukteshwarananda said that Gandhi's speech aligned with Hindu principles. "We listened to Rahul Gandhi's entire speech. He clearly stated that there is no place for violence in Hinduism," he explained.

The pontiff pointed out that sharing only part of Gandhi's statement was wrong and those responsible should be punished. "Presenting only fragments of Gandhi's statement is misleading and unethical," he remarked.

Gandhi's comments caused an uproar in the Lok Sabha, and the Speaker removed several statements from the record. Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanded Gandhi apologize for hurting Hindu sentiments.

However, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi supported her brother, saying, "My brother (Rahul) would never speak against Hindus. He spoke about the BJP and its leaders."