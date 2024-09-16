'He is making reckless statements': FM Nirmala Sitharaman comes down heavily on Rahul Gandhi, condemns his US statements

In a pointed criticism seemingly aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday took a strong stance against opposition leaders for allegedly criticizing India while abroad.

Sitharaman, who was speaking at a conclave in Delhi, expressed disappointment in the Opposition, noting that despite the 2024 Lok Sabha elections giving them a significant mandate in Parliament, their focus seemed misplaced.

Related Articles

“I believed that after the 2024 election, the government would need to push forward with even more work, and the Opposition, with their increased numbers, would take their role seriously. But instead, they got carried away, going around the world making false claims about the country. Even Mrs. Gandhi wouldn't do that,” she said.

In her remarks, which she made at the event hosted by the media company Network 18, Sitharaman took aim at Rahul Gandhi’s comments during his recently concluded US visit, where he questioned the fairness of India's 2024 general elections, calling them not “free and fair.” Sitharaman criticized this stance, stressing the importance of responsibility in leadership. "There is a certain level of seriousness expected from a Leader of Opposition. Yet, the current LoP seems to believe he can make reckless statements without consequence. That simply isn't true," she asserted.

Sitharaman also emphasized that the Narendra Modi-led government, now in its third term, faces no coalition pressures and remains committed to bold reforms. "We will continue implementing transformative reforms. There is no need for concern. Just as we introduced systemic reforms and welfare schemes earlier, we will carry on in that spirit," she affirmed.

Addressing the contentious issue of states, including BJP-ruled ones, offering freebies ahead of elections, the Finance Minister stressed fiscal responsibility. “It’s essential for both the states and the Centre to ensure they only undertake projects that are financially viable. Any party seeking to govern must understand whether the state or Centre can afford to implement the schemes they announce. Unfortunately, what we see are promises made merely to lure voters, leaving states struggling with the financial burden later,” she explained.

Sitharaman pointed to Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh as examples of this unsustainable approach. "Just look at their current situation. These state governments are struggling to even pay salaries. In Karnataka, the number of promises made was astonishing, and now they are admitting they can't fulfill their commitments,” she concluded.