'He is my CM, I'm proud of him': PM Modi praises Yogi Adityanath, says 'those who identify him with bulldozer...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for bringing development to the state and said that it was because of the BJP that UP was becoming a hub of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat - Aatmanirbhar Sena'.

"I want to tell those who identify Yogi (Adityanath) through bulldozer, that the industrial work that has been done by the Yogi government, was never done since Independence by anyone. I feel proud that I have a Chief Minister like him," he said while addressing an election rally in Aligarh.

"His mission of One District, One Product is creating new respect in the entire country. As an MP from Kashi, he is also my Chief Minister. I feel proud that I have such colleagues," he said at the rally, which was also attended by Yogi Adityanath.

"The time has come today to make India free from corruption and dynastic politics, and for this, it's important to vote for us. The polling in Aligarh is on April 26 and in Hathras on May 7. You all have to vote for BJP candidates Satish Gautam and Anoop Valmiki," PM Modi said.

Voting for 8 seats of Uttar Pradesh will be held in the second phase on April 26.

In its budget 2018-19, the Centre announced the setting up of two Defence Industrial Corridors (DICs) to develop a holistic defence manufacturing ecosystem in the country. One corridor has been established in Uttar Pradesh with six nodes namely, Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, and Lucknow.

In March last year, the Defence Ministry said that as per the information received from the Government of Uttar Pradesh, 108 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) had been signed with industry/organisation having potential investment of Rs 12,191 crore. "Investment of Rs 2,445 crore has already taken place in Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC)."

Today, the Prime Minister took a dig at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, calling them "shehzadas". "When I came to Aligarh last time, I appealed to you all to put a lock on the factory of nepotism, corruption, and appeasement of Samajwadi Party and Congress. You did that so nicely that both of ‘shehzadas’ aren't getting the key of it. I have again come here today to seek your blessings," he said.

During the same address, the Prime Minister targeted Rahul Gandhi and said the Congress was planning to redistribute people's property if it came to power.

