UP Lok Sabha elections: Voting for 8 seats in phase 2. Full constituencies, candidates list here

Eight Lok Sabha constituencies in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in the second phase of the ongoing general elections on April 26. These seats are namely-- Amroha, Meerut, Mathura, Baghpat, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahar.

Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, and Gautam Buddh Nagar seats are likely to see a triangular contest between the ruling NDA bloc, Opposition INDIA alliance and the Bahujan Samaj Party. Mathura and Ghaziabad, on the other hand, will witness a BJP versus Congress fight to the finish. The BJP will face off against the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in Aligarh and Bulandshahar.

S. No. Constituency NDA INDIA BSP 1 Amroha Kanwar Singh Tanwar (BJP) Danish Ali (Congress) Mujahid Hussain 2 Meerut Arun Govil (BJP) Sunita Verma Pradhan (Samajwadi Party) Devvrat Kumar Tyagi 3 Mathura Hema Malini (BJP) Mukesh Dhangar (Congress) ---- 4 Baghpat Rajkumar Sangwan (RLD) Amarpal Sharma (Samajwadi Party) Praveen Bansal 5 Aligarh Satish Kumar Gautam (BJP) Bijendra Singh (Samajwadi Party) ---- 6 Ghaziabad Atul Garg (BJP) Dolly Sharma (Congress) ----- 7 Gautam Buddh Nagar Dr Mahesh Sharma (BJP) Mahendra Nagar (Samajwadi Party) Rajendra Singh Solanki 8 Bulandshahar Bhola Singh (BJP) Shivram Valmiki (Samajwadi Party) ------

Candidates to watch UP Lok Sabha elections phase 2

Some of the key candidates to watch in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections are Hema Malini, who is eyeing her third win from Mathura. The Bollywood veteran will face off against Congress' Mukesh Dhangar.

Mathura is, however, not the only constituency where the BJP has gone for star power. In Meerut, the saffron party has fielded Arun Govil, known for playing Lord Ram in the 1987 serial Ramayan, against SP's Sunita Verma and BSP's Devvrat Tyagi.

Incumbent MP Kunwar Danish Ali is eyeing his second victory from Amroha, which has never been a stronghold of any specific political party. Ali, who fought from the seat on a BSP ticket in 2019, is fighting as a Congress candidate against BJP's Kanwar Singh Tanwar and BSP's Mujahid Hussain.

Winners of 2019, 2014 Lok Sabha elections on these seats

Constituency 2019 2014 Amroha Kunwar Danish Ali (BSP) Kanwar Singh Tanwar (BJP) Meerut Rajendra Agarwal (BJP) Rajendra Agarwal (BJP) Mathura Hema Malini (BJP) Hema Malini (BJP) Baghpat Dr Satypal Singh (BJP) Dr Satypal Singh (BJP) Aligarh Satish Kumar Gautam (BJP) Satish Kumar (BJP) Ghaziabad General (Retd.) V K Singh (BJP) General (Retd.) V K Singh (BJP) Gautam Buddha Nagar Dr Mahesh Sharma (BJP) Dr Mahesh Sharma (BJP) Bulandshahar Bhola Singh (BJP) Bhola Singh (BJP)

Lok Sabha polls phase 1

In the first phase of the general elections, voting took place in eight Lok Sabha constituencies of the state on April 19. These were Pilibhit, Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad and Rampur. Voter turnout in the state in phase 1 was 58.49 per cent as of 7 pm on April 19.