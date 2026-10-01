‘He was my junior in school’: Maharashtra BJP MLA on his connection with FlyDubai hero Smit Machchhar

“I am the chairman of the school where I studied, and Smit is also from the same school. He was my junior. His parents are here. After the incident yesterday, they flew to Dubai last night. They may not have reached Dubai yet; they are probably reaching now,” Shah told PTI.

MUST READ: Flydubai incident: PM Modi speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar's wife, parents, say sources

He added that the family initially did not want to meet people as they were still piecing together details. “They also have incomplete information and do not have all the details. However, the senior officials of FlyDubai are there with Smit Machchhar at the hospital in Saudi Arabia and are giving his family updates on an hourly basis. He is out of danger, he is safe and is otherwise fine,” Shah said.

Advertisement

According to Shah, Machchhar’s parents first travelled to Dubai and were proceeding to Saudi Arabia to be with their son, who is being treated in Tabuk, a city in northwestern Saudi Arabia where the flight made an emergency landing.

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP MLA from Ghatkopar East Parag Shah speaks to Indian pilot Smit Machchhar's family and says, "I am the chairman of the school where I studied, and Smit is also from the same school. He was my junior. His parents are here. After the incident… pic.twitter.com/TUMSfbiD3S — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 1, 2026

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has said the captain is admitted to a hospital in Tabuk and is in stable condition, receiving necessary medical attention.

Advertisement

Heroics in the cockpit

The incident unfolded on Wednesday on FlyDubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when an “altercation” broke out in the cockpit. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the co-pilot allegedly tried to crash the aircraft and stabbed Captain Machchhar, who nonetheless managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to intervene.

Two standby pilots travelling as passengers, then helped land the Boeing 737 safely at Tabuk airport. All 174 people on board were reported safe, while both pilots were taken to hospital. Saudi authorities have taken the suspected attacker into custody as investigations begin.

DO CHECKOUT: Flydubai captain Smit Macchhar once feared his first flight. Years later, he fought to save one

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Machchhar’s wife and parents, assuring them of all support and calling the pilot a source of pride for India. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also hailed Machchhar as a “true hero” for saving hundreds of lives.