Heading to Ladakh? Bihar govt may reimburse up to ₹20,000 of your travel costs

The Bihar Cabinet on Wednesday approved a financial assistance scheme for residents undertaking the Sindhu Darshan Yatra to Leh-Ladakh, offering reimbursement of up to ₹20,000 to eligible pilgrims.

The state government also cleared a heli-tourism and air tourism scheme aimed at improving connectivity to key tourist destinations, according to a PTI report.

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The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Financial aid for Sindhu Darshan pilgrims

The proposal for the approval of the Sindhu Darshan Pilgrimage Financial Assistance Grant Scheme, 2026, was brought by the Tourism Department.

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The scheme aims to help permanent residents of Bihar visit the Indus River in Ladakh and experience its cultural significance. By offering financial assistance, the government hopes to make the pilgrimage more affordable, especially for devotees who may struggle with the high cost of the journey.

Under the scheme, eligible residents of Bihar will receive financial assistance after completing the pilgrimage. The assistance will be provided as reimbursement of 50 per cent of the travel expenses incurred or ₹20,000 per pilgrim, whichever is lower.

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The proposal noted that both the Ganga and the Indus rivers symbolise India's cultural unity.

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, already run similar assistance schemes for pilgrims.

Heli-tourism scheme approved

The Cabinet also approved the Chief Minister Bihar Heli-Tourism and Air Tourism Service Scheme, 2026, to provide faster and more convenient travel between tourist destinations.

The scheme aims to make travel between tourist destinations faster and more comfortable, helping attract more visitors. Its focus is on promoting tourism and improving regional connectivity rather than earning commercial profits.

The first phase of the scheme will run from 15 July 2026 to 15 January 2027.

It will initially cover Valmikinagar in West Champaran, Maa Mundeshwari Temple in Kaimur, and Rajgir in Nalanda. The government will use its own aircraft for services to Valmikinagar, while helicopter services for Kaimur and Rajgir will be operated using rented helicopters.