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HDFC AMC Q1 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 837 crore, stock closes higher

HDFC AMC Q1 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 837 crore, stock closes higher

HDFC AMC stock closed 3% higher at Rs 2730 against the previous close of Rs 2658 on BSE. Market cap of the AMC stood at Rs 1.17 lakh crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026 4:21 PM IST
HDFC AMC Q1 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 837 crore, stock closes higher The AMC's revenue climbed 14% to Rs 1100 crore in Q1 against Rs 968 cr in Q1 of the current fiscal.

Shares of HDFC AMC closed 3% higher on Wednesday after the mutual fund firm reported its Q1 earnings. The firm reported a 12% rise in net profit for the June 2026 quarter. Profit after tax came at Rs 837 crore in Q1 against Rs 748 crore a year ago period. The AMC's revenue climbed 14% to Rs 1100 crore in Q1 against Rs 968 cr in Q1 of the current fiscal. 

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Total expenses rose 27% to Rs 271 crore in Q1FY27.

Other income rose 13% to Rs 262.6 crore in Q1 against Rs 232.7 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Other income stood Rs 11.2 cr in the March 2026 quarter. 

HDFC AMC stock closed 3% higher at Rs 2730 against the previous close of Rs 2658 on BSE. Market cap of the AMC stood at Rs 1.17 lakh crore. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 4:21 PM IST
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