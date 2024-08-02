Health ministry to BCCI: ‘Sportspersons should refrain from tobacco, alcohol advertisements’

The health ministry has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ensure that sportspersons refrain from advertising tobacco and related products. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in a letter to BCCI President Roger Binny, said that tobacco advertisements should not be allowed in sporting events of the board as well as in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The MoHFW said in the letter that sportspersons, especially cricketers are role models especially for youngsters for promotion of a healthy, active and productive lifestyle. It said it is “disheartening to see” surrogate advertisements of tobacco, alcohol and other related products by some of the most well-known cricketers, as well as famous actors during events such as IPL.

“Taking a considerate view of the issue, the BCCI may take positive measures to prevent these surrogate advertisements of tobacco and or alcohol-related products by sportspersons. Few suggested measures are - signing an anti-tobacco Declaration of Interest form, not promote/advertise in stadiums or events hosted or partnered by BCCI, issuing directives to sportspersons under BCCI’s ambit to refrain from surrogate promotion/partnership/advertisement of tobacco and related products,” it said in the letter.

BCCI further stated: “Also it is hereby requested not to allow such surrogate advertisements by other celebrities in sporting events of the BCCI, such as IPL. I hope you appreciate that celebrities engaging in these surrogate advertisements are followed as role models by millions of youth not only within the country but across the world.”

Following these measures, said MoHFW, will help in reducing consumption of tobacco as well as reinforce a positive image of sportspersons as advocates of health and fitness.

The ministry underscored that tobacco is one of the leading causes of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic lung diseases, and diabetes. It said India ranks second in tobacco-related deaths worldwide.