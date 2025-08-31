Heart attack claims 39-year-old cardiac surgeon during rounds at Chennai hospital

A 39-year-old cardiac surgeon, Dr. Gradlin Roy, collapsed on Wednesday morning while doing his ward rounds at Saveetha Medical Hospital in Chennai. His colleagues tried to save him, but he could not be revived.

According to Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist from Hyderabad, the medical team made every effort. “Colleagues fought valiantly — CPR, urgent angioplasty with stenting, intra-aortic balloon pump, even ECMO. But nothing could reverse the damage from a massive cardiac arrest due to a 100% left main artery blockage,” he wrote on X.

When the Healer Falls: A Wake-Up Call for Doctors’ Heart Health

💔Yesterday morning brought heartbreaking news.

Dr. Kumar said this was not an isolated case and that more young doctors in their 30s and 40s are facing sudden heart problems. “The irony is stark: those who dedicate their lives to saving others’ hearts are often neglecting their own,” he said.

Dr. Roy is survived by his wife and a young son.

Dr. Kumar also explained why doctors are at higher risk of heart disease. Stress, lack of physical activity, and poor eating habits are major factors, he said.

He pointed out that long and irregular working hours often lead to poor sleep and disturbed body rhythms. The constant pressure of treating patients, dealing with families, and legal concerns adds to the stress, he noted.

He added that many doctors have little time for exercise as they spend long hours either standing in operation theatres or sitting in clinics. Eating patterns are also irregular, with many depending on hospital canteen food and drinking large amounts of caffeine. “Many doctors tend to neglect preventive care by postponing their own health check-ups and ignoring early warning signs,” Dr. Kumar said.

He also said that burnout, depression, and emotional strain increase heart risks, and that smoking and alcohol use in some doctors add further danger.

Cardiac surgeon Dr. V.V. Bashi has also spoken about the rising number of young Indians dying of heart problems. He listed reasons such as early diabetes, unhealthy diets high in fats, obesity, lack of exercise, and uncontrolled blood pressure.

Dr. Bashi said being fit does not always mean being safe. He pointed out cases of people collapsing in gyms. Hidden heart conditions, overexertion, and ignored symptoms like tiredness, shortness of breath, or chest discomfort can lead to sudden deaths, he explained.