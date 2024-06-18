Heatwave alert: Temperatures soar above 46 degrees across North India; IMD issues red alert

North Indian states have been experiencing intense heatwave over the last week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Jharkhand as temperatures soared above 46 degrees.

In Bihar, 22 people have reportedly died due to severe heat and humidity in the last 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle at around 45 degree Celsius. This is over 6 degrees higher than the normal temperature for June. According to the weather office, it feels like the temperature in the national capital surged to 50 degrees Celsius on Monday.

On Monday, a Delhi-West Bengal IndiGo flight was delayed by over three hours due to a technical snag which resulted from high ground temperatures. While the national capital hopes for slight relief from Wednesday due to scattered rains and dust storms, a long-term reprieve is still unlikely for now.

Most-visited place in Uttarakhand, Dehradun recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, Mussoorie sizzled at 43 degrees Celsius. Hill towns like Pauri and Nainital are also experiencing a heatwave with little to no rainfall in three months.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 44 degrees temperature which is 6.7 degrees above average. In Jammu and Kashmir, Katra recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius. The mercury touched 44.3 degrees in Jammu.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued a warning of heatwave in many areas of the state for the next few days. Rajasthan's Ganganagar was the hottest place as it recorded 46.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather department noted that the maximum temperature, in the next 48 hours, is likely to be recorded between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions. Heatwaves and hot nights are to prevail in some places.