Heatwave claims first life in Delhi: Bihar man dies as fever shoots to 107 degrees; How can you prevent heatstroke? 

Amidst the sizzling heat gripping the national capital, a 40-year-old man hailing from Bihar's Darbhanga died due to a fatal heatstroke at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on Tuesday.

The man, who had been admitted to the hospital late Monday night, fell victim to the intense heatwave blanketing the city. Details emerged that the man was residing in a room devoid of cooling amenities like a fan or cooler, which worsened his condition. Medical authorities disclosed that the man's body temperature had soared past 107 degrees Celsius, a startling 10 degrees higher than the normal levels.

Related Articles

This incident marks the first heatstroke fatality reported in Delhi this summer.

The scorching temperatures have intensified the summer ordeal for the national capital's residents, with power demand hitting peaks and water scarcity severely affecting several areas. The weather observatory at Mungeshpur, situated on the city's outskirts, recorded the all-time high temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius – a record high for any weather station nationwide.

Concerns have been raised regarding the accuracy of this record, with the weather bureau launching an inquiry to know if the abnormally high reading resulted from sensor malfunctions or specific local conditions.

M. Mohapatra, the director-general of the India Meteorological Department, revealed that out of the 20 monitoring stations in Delhi, 14 stations reported a slight dip in temperatures on the day, with the city averaging temperatures between 45-50 degrees Celsius.

Despite the statistical data and high temperatures, Delhiites are heavily affected by a relentless heatwave that has gripped the region for over a week.

Adding to the population's woes, several neighbourhoods in Delhi are grappling with a dire shortage of drinking water. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party government has pointed fingers at the Haryana government, accusing them of withholding Delhi's rightful share of Yamuna water.

Now, as temperatures continue to rise, it's crucial to employ effective techniques to steer clear of heat stroke.

Here are vital strategies to ensure your well-being during scorching conditions or strenuous physical exertion:

- Stay hydrated by consuming ample fluids, particularly water, while steering clear of beverages that induce dehydration, like alcohol and caffeine.

- Opt for lightweight, light-coloured, and loose-fitting attire to facilitate body cooling.

- Seek shelter indoors during the peak heat hours, roughly from 10 am to 4 pm, and if outdoor activities are unavoidable, take regular shaded breaks.

- Use sunscreen, don a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses to avoid sunburn, which can impede the body’s cooling mechanism.

- Gradually acclimatize to hot weather to avert abrupt temperature shocks.

- Enjoy cool showers, wet towels, or air-conditioned settings to maintain a comfortable temperature.

- Be vigilant towards those more vulnerable to heat-related ailments, including the elderly, young ones, and individuals with chronic health conditions.

- Familiarize yourself with early signs of heat-related disorders. In case of heat stroke suspicion, relocate the individual to a cooler spot, lower their body temperature with cooling measures, and urgently seek medical assistance.

Emergency kit essentials as prescribed by the National Disaster Management Authority of India for the heatwave this season:

- Water bottle

- Umbrella/Hat/Cap/Head Cover

- Hand towel

- Hand fan

- Electrolytes/Glucose/Oral Rehydration solutions

Remember, preparedness and proactive measures are key to staying safe and healthy amidst rising temperatures and heatwaves.

