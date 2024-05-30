Delhi heatwave: Some respite expected as IMD forecasts light rain on Thursday

Heatwave in Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted some light rain and dust storm later in the day, which is likely to bring some relief to Delhi residents amid the blistering heat.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky and heatwave conditions with a possibility of dust or thunderstorm and very light rain, along with gusty winds. This comes after a sudden change in the weather on Wednesday evening that saw drizzle in parts of the city.

Related Articles

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to reach 45 degree Celsius.

Delhi that has been gripped by an intense heatwave recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degree Celsius on Thursday. The Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 46.8 degree Celsius, the highest in 79 years. The previous record was 46.7 degree Celsius on June 17, 1945.

On Wednesday, the weather officials were left baffled after Mungeshpur reported 52.9 degrees, prompting IMD to examine the automatic weather station for possible errors in its sensors.

Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju also directed the IMD to verify whether the recorded temperatures were indeed, correct. He pointed out that the maximum temperatures recorded at three weather stations in Delhi had witnessed a slight decline from the 49.9 degree recorded the day before.

But to say only Delhi is reeling under an intense heatwave would be amiss. Large parts of northern and central India suffered due to the sweltering heat. Apart from Delhi, states like Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh sizzled at maximum temperatures in excess of 47 degrees Celsius with Rohtak and Prayagraj logging 48.8 degrees.