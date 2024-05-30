Heatwave forecast: Gradual reduction in temperatures from May 30 onwards, says IMD

Heatwave in India: The India Meteorological Department, on Thursday, forecast a reduction in the blistering temperatures for certain parts of Northwest and Central India from May 30 onwards. It said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely in most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh till May 29, and there by a gradual reduction in heatwave conditions in some parts till June 1.

For the next five days, it predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha on May 29 and 30, and isolated heatwave conditions on May 31 and June 1.

It also predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh on May 29 and 30, and hot and humid weather over isolated pockets of Konkan and Goa on May 30 and 31.

The IMD stated that conditions continue to be favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala and some parts of Northeast India in the next 24 hours.

HEATWAVE: TEMPERATURES IN NEXT 5 DAYS

The weather department said that a gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degree Celsius is very likely over Northwest and Central India in the next 3-4 days. However, a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius is very likely over East India during the next three days and a gradual fall by 3-4 degree Celsius thereafter, said IMD.

Maharashtra and South Peninsular India is expected to witness a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next three-four days, and no significant change thereafter is expected.

This comes after maximum temperatures were in the range of 45-50 degree Celisus in many parts of Northwest India and in some parts of Central and West India. The highest maximum temperature of 50.5 degree Celsius was reported at Churu in Rajasthan.