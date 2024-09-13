Heavy rain in Delhi cause flight delays, IndiGo and SpiceJet flights majorly affected

IndiGo and SpiceJet announced on Friday evening that flight schedules could be disrupted due to bad weather in Delhi, where one flight was diverted amid heavy rains.

Parts of Delhi experienced heavy rainfall on Friday afternoon, and the weather department has forecast more showers.

IndiGo posted on X at 5:03 pm, saying, "It's pouring heavily in #Delhi, affecting flight schedules. If you're planning to jet off, please keep a tab on your flight status... and plan ahead, as roads leading to the airport may be waterlogged."

SpiceJet also posted on X at 5:12 pm, warning that due to bad weather in Delhi, all arrivals, departures, and connecting flights may be impacted.

"Traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute Delhi Airport due to heavy rains. Passengers travelling to the airport are requested to keep a tab on live traffic and plan their journey accordingly and keep a check on their flight status...," the airline said.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the busiest in India, with about 1,300 flights moving in and out every day.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several parts of Delhi, warning of moderate rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds. The alert advises residents to be ready for possible weather disruptions in most areas of the city over the next few hours.

The weather department predicts light to moderate rain will continue across most of Delhi in the coming hours. Heavy rainfall on Thursday night caused waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city.