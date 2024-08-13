Heavy rainfall lashes Rajasthan: Over 20 dead, schools shut across districts

Schools across several districts in Rajasthan were closed on Tuesday as heavy rainfall continued to inundate parts of the state, resulting in 22 fatalities linked to rain-related incidents over the past two days.

The Meteorological Department issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall for Tuesday and Wednesday, specifically targeting the Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Kota divisions. Additionally, forecasts indicate moderate to heavy rain may persist in eastern Rajasthan on Thursday and Friday.

A red alert has been issued for Baran, Bundi, Kota, and Tonk districts, while an orange alert is in effect for Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, and Karauli. In response to the adverse weather conditions, local administrations have declared school holidays in these affected areas.

In a 24-hour period, concluding at 8:30 am on Tuesday, Mahua in Dausa recorded the highest rainfall at 163 mm, according to the Met centre in Jaipur. Other important figures are Nainwa in Bundi with 161 mm, Jaipur with 152 mm, and Madhorajpura in Jaipur at 136 mm, all classified as very heavy rainfall.

The relentless downpour has caused significant waterlogging across various districts, prompting rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which have successfully evacuated over 100 individuals from inundated regions.

In Karauli district, the heavy rains have led to flood-like conditions, disrupting daily life as rivers and dams overflow.

Since August 11, at least 22 individuals have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents across the state.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted a field assessment in Jaipur on Monday and has instructed officials to take prompt action in response to the flooding challenges.

In the midst of the crisis, BJP MLA Kirodi Meena also went on a field visit in Dausa, sharing photos of his efforts on social media.

"I held a review meeting to address the current situation following the heavy rainfall and engaged with subdivision-level officers to discuss necessary support for affected residents. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those impacted," Meena stated in a post on X.

(With PTI inputs)