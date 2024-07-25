Heavy rains lash Pune: 3 electrocuted, schools shut as city flooded, waterlogged

At least three people in Pune have been electrocuted as a result of waterlogging induced by heavy rain.

After the incident took place, the fire department in the city started off its rescue operation, rescuing people stuck in the waterlogged areas. Two of the National Disaster Response teams also joined the rescue operation in the city's Ekta Nagar area.

Pune Collector Suhas Diwase has now mandated the closure of all tourist attractions throughout the district for the next 48 hours. He has also announced that traffic will be restricted on bridges at risk of flooding. The district administration is urging residents to remain indoors and venture out only when necessary.

Excessive rain has caused flooding in many regions of Pune and Kolhapur, impeding daily activities. In Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad neighbourhood, schools have been closed and several residential flats have flooded.

The Khadakwasla Dam has reached its maximum capacity due to intense rainfall, prompting an alert for residents living along the banks of the Mutha River.

In the Deccan Gymkhana area, three street food vendors—Abhishek Ghanekar, Akash Mane, and Shiva Parihar—were electrocuted early today while attempting to retrieve their handcart from a flooded street.

Mumbai is also experiencing heavy rainfall, with some areas in Dombivli facing flooding. The Andheri Subway has been closed due to waterlogging. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported that Vihar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to the city, began overflowing early today. The lake has a capacity of 2,769 crore liters.

The weather office has issued a red alert for Maharashtra on Thursday, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall.